Most Americans against Trump sending troops into US cities, poll shows
- Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted, with a majority of Americans also opposing the deployment of the National Guard to US cities.
- A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40 per cent of people surveyed have a favorable view of the president after he suggested using troops to target an “enemy within.”
- The poll also indicated that just 38 percent of those polled think the president should be able to deploy federal troops into states if governors disagree with their deployment.
- Trump has justified federal troop deployment by citing rising crime in Democratic-led cities and has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act after deployment attempts were blocked.
- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker accused the president of using service members as “political props” and “pawns” to militarize cities.