Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump breaks own record of lowest approval rating at end of 1st year

White House slammed for hosting AI live stream of Trump checking his 'naughty list'
  • Donald Trump concluded his first year back in power with a 36% job approval rating, according to Gallup.
  • This rating is the joint-worst for any U.S. president at the end of their first year in power over the last 50 years, matching his own score from December 2017.
  • Trump's approval rating began at 50% in January, but significantly declined after his 'Liberation Day' program of reciprocal tariffs was unveiled in April.
  • Silver Bulletin's refined polling averages show Trump scoring negatively in all four tracked performance areas: immigration, trade, the economy, and inflation.
  • A Quinnipiac University survey also found that 54% of American voters believe Trump has overstepped his use of presidential power in his first year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in