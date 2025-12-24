Trump breaks own record of lowest approval rating at end of 1st year
- Donald Trump concluded his first year back in power with a 36% job approval rating, according to Gallup.
- This rating is the joint-worst for any U.S. president at the end of their first year in power over the last 50 years, matching his own score from December 2017.
- Trump's approval rating began at 50% in January, but significantly declined after his 'Liberation Day' program of reciprocal tariffs was unveiled in April.
- Silver Bulletin's refined polling averages show Trump scoring negatively in all four tracked performance areas: immigration, trade, the economy, and inflation.
- A Quinnipiac University survey also found that 54% of American voters believe Trump has overstepped his use of presidential power in his first year.