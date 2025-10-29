Over half of Americans disapprove of Trump’s performance, new poll shows
- Donald Trump claimed he has achieved his highest approval ratings, a statement contradicted by a new The Economist and YouGov poll.
- The poll indicates Trump's approval rating is 39 percent, with 58 percent disapproving, resulting in a net approval of -19 percent.
- This figure marks his lowest approval during his second term, and is lower than all but one poll conducted during his first term in the White House.
- Significant demographic disparities were observed, with low approval among younger voters (20 percent under 30), women (32 percent), Black Americans (11 percent), and Hispanic Americans (29 percent).
- Trump also received poor net approval on specific issues, notably -31 percent for tackling inflation and grocery prices, and widespread disapproval for actions like trade aggressions and seeking a $230 million payout from the Justice Department.