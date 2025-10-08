Trump discusses designating Antifa a foreign terrorist organization
- Donald Trump and administration officials discussed designating Antifa a foreign terrorist organization during a White House roundtable with right-wing media figures.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem compared Antifa to designated terrorist groups like Hamas and ISIS, stating they are equally dangerous and aim to destroy the US.
- Trump suggested that designating Antifa as a foreign terrorist organization could lead to severe sanctions for alleged supporters, despite Antifa being a decentralized movement rather than a specific group.
- The president also reiterated his stance on flag burning, claiming a one-year prison sentence for the act effectively took away freedom of speech by equating it to inciting riots.
- Administration officials accused Democratic leaders in cities like Portland and Chicago of covering up Antifa's actions, with Trump suggesting criminal prosecution for some.