Drivers could save $1,000 under new Trump plan targeting vehicle mileage rules

Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles are seen for sale on a dealership lot on June 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas
Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles are seen for sale on a dealership lot on June 24, 2025 in Austin, Texas (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump says drivers could save $1,000 under his plan to weaken vehicle mileage rules for the auto industry, reducing regulatory pressure on car manufacturers.
  • The proposal, if finalized, would set the industry fleetwide average for light-duty vehicles at approximately 34.5 miles per gallon by the 2031 model year, a notable reduction from previous targets.
  • The administration said the move would make cars more affordable for Americans, potentially saving consumers around $1,000 off the price of a new vehicle.
  • Environmental organizations strongly condemned the rollback, warning it would worsen oil dependence, increase gas costs, and contribute to global warming and air pollution.
  • This action is the latest in a series of steps by the administration to reverse policies that encouraged cleaner-running cars and electric vehicle adoption, including repealing fines and terminating EV purchase credits.
