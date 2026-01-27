Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump allies push back against gun groups in wake of Alex Pretti shooting

New angle shows Alex Pretti appearing to help woman before shooting
  • A Minneapolis nurse, Alex Pretti, was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents after being tackled, despite legally carrying a concealed pistol and not brandishing it.
  • Trump administration officials, including Donald Trump, swiftly condemned Pretti, falsely claiming he was a 'would-be assassin' and using his legal firearm as justification for the shooting.
  • This position represents a significant reversal from the administration's previous support for gun rights and armed protesters, such as those involved in the Michigan state legislature protests or Kyle Rittenhouse.
  • Leading gun rights organisations, including the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America, criticised the administration's stance, arguing that legal firearm possession does not warrant being shot.
  • Republican congressman Thomas Massie also weighed in, stating that carrying a firearm is a constitutionally protected right and not a justification for lethal force.
