Trump slammed as ‘draft dodger’ by Labour MP after false Afghanistan claim
- Emily Thornberry branded Donald Trump a 'draft dodger' following his comments about NATO troops in Afghanistan.
- Trump claimed NATO forces stayed 'a little off the front lines' during the conflict, which Thornberry called an 'absolute insult'.
- The Labour MP highlighted that 457 British service personnel lost their lives in Afghanistan.
- Thornberry questioned Trump's remarks, stating, 'How dare he say we weren’t on the frontline?'
- She accused Trump of avoiding military service during the Vietnam War draft, despite never having seen any action himself.