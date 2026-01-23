Minister shares video of Nato troops fighting in Afghanistan war after ‘ridiculous’ Trump claim
- Armed forces minister Al Carns shared a video of Nato troops fighting in Afghanistan.
- This action followed comments by Donald Trump, who claimed Nato troops stayed 'a little off the front lines'.
- Mr Carns, a former Royal Marines colonel who served four tours and was awarded the Military Cross, posted the video on Friday.
- He described Mr Trump's remarks as 'utterly ridiculous'.
- Mr Carns invited anyone who believes Mr Trump's claims to meet with him and families of the over 400 British personnel who died in the war.