What time is Trump set to address the nation and what will he say?
- Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver an "ADDRESS TO THE NATION" from the White House this evening at 9 pm EST.
- The president announced the address on social media, claiming that "THE BEST IS YET TO COME."
- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the prime-time broadcast will offer insight into Trump's plans for the upcoming year.
- Leavitt also indicated the address would highlight his "historic accomplishments" over the past year.
- The broadcast is expected to tease new policies for the new year, according to Leavitt.