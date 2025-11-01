Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump scheduled to appear on 60 Minutes with Norah O’Donnell

Trump celebrates friend's takeover of CBS: 'Great man' who will 'do the right thing'
  • Donald Trump is scheduled to appear on CBS's 60 Minutes for an in-depth interview covering topics such as China, Venezuela and immigration.
  • This interview follows a $16 million settlement between Trump and CBS, after he sued the network alleging deceptive editing of a Kamala Harris interview on 60 Minutes.
  • The dispute led to a 60 Minutes producer resigning and Stephen Colbert criticizing the settlement as a “bribe” before his Late Show was cancelled.
  • A controversial merger between Paramount and Skydance, led by the son of a Trump supporter, was approved, placing CBS News under new leadership.
  • Bari Weiss, a former New York Times opinion writer, now heads CBS News, where she has overseen layoffs and reportedly used her connections to secure interviews with Trump allies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in