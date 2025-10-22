Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

DHS official says Trump could declare ‘national emergency’ to control local elections

Trump's Relentless Obsession With the 2020 Election
  • Heather Honey, a Department of Homeland Security official, reportedly told right-wing activists that Trump could declare a “national emergency” to control local elections if 2020 results were deemed manipulated.
  • The president is aggressively working to reshape elections, including proposing an executive order to eliminate mail-in voting, based on his unsubstantiated claims of a rigged 2020 election.
  • High-ranking government officials who supported the false narrative of a stolen 2020 election are now in key positions, with critics fearing their roles could be used against election administration.
  • Honey reportedly criticized DHS staff for deviating from their mission, coinciding with the purging of nearly all election experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
  • Experts express significant concern that these appointments and the weakening of CISA could lead to the weaponization of government against election processes and amplify false election conspiracies.
