DHS official says Trump could declare ‘national emergency’ to control local elections
- Heather Honey, a Department of Homeland Security official, reportedly told right-wing activists that Trump could declare a “national emergency” to control local elections if 2020 results were deemed manipulated.
- The president is aggressively working to reshape elections, including proposing an executive order to eliminate mail-in voting, based on his unsubstantiated claims of a rigged 2020 election.
- High-ranking government officials who supported the false narrative of a stolen 2020 election are now in key positions, with critics fearing their roles could be used against election administration.
- Honey reportedly criticized DHS staff for deviating from their mission, coinciding with the purging of nearly all election experts from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
- Experts express significant concern that these appointments and the weakening of CISA could lead to the weaponization of government against election processes and amplify false election conspiracies.