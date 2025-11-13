What we know about Trump’s $2,000 tariff payments
- The Trump administration is developing a proposal for $2,000 tariff rebate checks aimed at low- and middle-income Americans.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that eligibility could be for families earning under $100,000, with specific details still under discussion.
- Bessent also suggested the rebate might take the form of hypothetical savings from tax decreases rather than direct payments.
- Experts express skepticism about the plan's fiscal viability, warning it could significantly increase the national debt and potentially drive inflation.
- The proposal faces considerable political obstacles, including the need for Congressional approval, and legal risks if the Supreme Court rules emergency tariffs illegal.