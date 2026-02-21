White House announces huge change to commercial driver’s license test
- All truck and bus drivers across the United States are now required to take their commercial driving licence tests exclusively in English.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the initiative to enhance road safety, ensuring drivers can comprehend road signs and communicate effectively with law enforcement.
- This measure is part of an intensified enforcement campaign, which has already seen 557 driving schools closed for failing to meet fundamental safety standards.
- The crackdown was prompted by fatal crashes, including one in Florida involving an unauthorised lorry driver and another in Indiana that claimed the lives of four members of an Amish community.
- The campaign will also strengthen registration requirements for trucking companies, increase spot checks, and combat 'chameleon carriers' – fraudulent companies that evade regulations by frequently changing their identities.
