Tropical Storm Melissa’s latest track as it takes aim at tourist hotspots
- Tropical Storm Melissa is forecast to intensify into a hurricane in the Caribbean this week, with potentially "catastrophic" impacts anticipated.
- The slow-moving storm began bringing heavy rain to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic Wednesday, posing a significant flood risk.
- Located approximately 305 miles south-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, it currently has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
- Experts warn of torrential rainfall, flash flooding, power outages, and washed-out roads across Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Jamaica.
- The National Hurricane Center has described the forecast as "extremely uncertain," with significant changes possible regarding the storm's exact trajectory.