Three dead as Tropical Storm Melissa tears through Caribbean
- Tropical Storm Melissa has caused at least three deaths in Haiti and is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane by the end of the weekend.
- The storm is expected to bring "catastrophic" flash flooding and landslides, with up to 14 inches of rain predicted for Jamaica, southern Haiti and the southern Dominican Republic.
- As of early Friday, Melissa was located southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 45mph, moving slowly north.
- Authorities in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have closed schools and government offices, with the UN preparing emergency shelters in Haiti, due to the severe weather threat.
- Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and the first to form in the Caribbean this year, with forecasters warning of its potential to reach Category 4 status.