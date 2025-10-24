Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three dead as Tropical Storm Melissa tears through Caribbean

Streets flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Streets flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (REUTERS)
  • Tropical Storm Melissa has caused at least three deaths in Haiti and is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane by the end of the weekend.
  • The storm is expected to bring "catastrophic" flash flooding and landslides, with up to 14 inches of rain predicted for Jamaica, southern Haiti and the southern Dominican Republic.
  • As of early Friday, Melissa was located southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 45mph, moving slowly north.
  • Authorities in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have closed schools and government offices, with the UN preparing emergency shelters in Haiti, due to the severe weather threat.
  • Melissa is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and the first to form in the Caribbean this year, with forecasters warning of its potential to reach Category 4 status.
