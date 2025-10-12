Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump bringing back CDC experts accidentally fired during shutdown

Trump threatens to cut 'very popular Democrat programs' with no deal in sight to end government shutdown
  • The Trump administration is working to rehire hundreds of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) staff who were recently dismissed.
  • The firings were part of a wider cull of more than 4,000 government jobs, initially attributed to the president's promise to reduce the federal workforce.
  • Many of those let go included critical personnel involved in combating diseases such as measles and Ebola, as well as leaders of the federal measles response team.
  • Following media reports, a federal health official stated that many staff were terminated "in error" due to misclassification and would be reinstated.
  • While hundreds of workers are expected to be brought back, the exact timeline for their return to the CDC remains unclear.
