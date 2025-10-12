Trump bringing back CDC experts accidentally fired during shutdown
- The Trump administration is working to rehire hundreds of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) staff who were recently dismissed.
- The firings were part of a wider cull of more than 4,000 government jobs, initially attributed to the president's promise to reduce the federal workforce.
- Many of those let go included critical personnel involved in combating diseases such as measles and Ebola, as well as leaders of the federal measles response team.
- Following media reports, a federal health official stated that many staff were terminated "in error" due to misclassification and would be reinstated.
- While hundreds of workers are expected to be brought back, the exact timeline for their return to the CDC remains unclear.