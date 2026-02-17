Kristi Noem issues statement on Tricia McLaughlin’s exit from DHS
- Department of Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem has issued a statement on the departure of Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of public affairs for the agency.
- McLaughlin’s exit was confirmed Tuesday, with Noem stating she “served with exceptional dedication, tenacity, and professionalism as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.”
- “She has played an instrumental role in advancing our mission to secure the homeland and keep Americans safe,” Noem continued. “While we are sad to see her leave, we are grateful for her service and wish Tricia nothing but success.”
- McLaughlin’s departure follows nationwide outrage over the agency’s surge of immigration officers in Minnesota, where federal agents fatally shot two American citizens within a two-week period.
- As the chief spokesperson, McLaughlin robustly defended the administration's mass deportation efforts and actions, including controversial statements made after the Minnesota deaths. Her critics routinely accused her of spreading false information and misrepresenting immigrants’ backgrounds.
