Rome starts charging tourists to visit the Trevi Fountain

Video Player Placeholder
Rome: Why tourists now pay €2 to get closer to the Trevi Fountain
  • Tourists visiting Rome's Trevi Fountain must now pay a 2-euro fee to access the area directly in front of the landmark.
  • The new charge, which began on Monday, aims to manage crowd numbers, enhance the visitor experience, and contribute to the fountain's maintenance costs.
  • This initiative is expected to generate an additional 6.5 million euros annually for the city, with Rome residents being exempt from the fee.
  • The Trevi Fountain fee was introduced alongside a new 5-euro charge for entry to some city museums, as part of Rome's wider strategy to control tourist flows.
  • Visitors have generally reacted positively, considering the small fee a worthwhile trade-off for improved access and a more comfortable viewing experience.
