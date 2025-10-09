Warning issued to British travellers ahead of new EU system rollout
- The European Union's new Entry-Exit System (EES) for third-country nationals, including British passport holders, is scheduled to commence on 12 October, requiring fingerprints and facial biometrics.
- Officials from the UK, Romania, and Sweden have warned of potential delays and longer waiting times at airports due to the introduction of these new biometric checks.
- Frontex has developed an app, 'Travel to Europe', which allows travellers to pre-register their travel document data and facial image up to 72 hours before arrival to potentially reduce border processing times.
- Despite the app's availability to member states for a year, only Sweden has confirmed it will initially offer the pre-registration option for airline passengers from 12 October.
- The pre-registration app aims to streamline border procedures and make them more comfortable, especially for vulnerable groups, but it does not replace the full border control process.