How the new EU entry-exit system worked as it launched
- The European Union's new entry-exit system (EES) for British passport holders and other non-EU nationals commenced on Sunday, 12 October.
- This digital border scheme connects every frontier crossing point in the Schengen area to a central database.
- The EES aims to combat crime and enforce the 90-day stay limit within any 180-day period for British travellers and other third-country nationals.
- The Schengen area comprises most EU nations, excluding Ireland and Cyprus, along with Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.
