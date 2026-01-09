Storm Goretti travel warnings with airports shut, trains cancelled and roads closed
- Storm Goretti is causing widespread travel disruption across the UK, severely impacting rail, road, air and ferry services.
- Rail passengers in the West Midlands and East Midlands are strongly advised against travel, with numerous routes closed or experiencing extreme limitations.
- Motorists face treacherous driving conditions, particularly in Wales, the Midlands, and the North, with A-roads closed and motorway incidents reported.
- London Heathrow has cancelled 50 flights, affecting an estimated 7,000 passengers, while Birmingham Airport's runway was closed for 10 hours overnight, leading to diversions and cancellations.
- Ferry services, including routes from Dublin to Holyhead and Poole to Cherbourg, have also been cancelled or rescheduled due to the storm.