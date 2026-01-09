Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Storm Goretti travel warnings with airports shut, trains cancelled and roads closed

Storm Goretti: Warning of ‘worst snowfall in decade’
  • Storm Goretti is causing widespread travel disruption across the UK, severely impacting rail, road, air and ferry services.
  • Rail passengers in the West Midlands and East Midlands are strongly advised against travel, with numerous routes closed or experiencing extreme limitations.
  • Motorists face treacherous driving conditions, particularly in Wales, the Midlands, and the North, with A-roads closed and motorway incidents reported.
  • London Heathrow has cancelled 50 flights, affecting an estimated 7,000 passengers, while Birmingham Airport's runway was closed for 10 hours overnight, leading to diversions and cancellations.
  • Ferry services, including routes from Dublin to Holyhead and Poole to Cherbourg, have also been cancelled or rescheduled due to the storm.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in