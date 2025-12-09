Appeals court upholds Trump’s controversial transgender military ban
- A U.S. federal appeals court panel, including two judges appointed by Donald Trump, upheld a policy to remove transgender service members from all branches of the military.
- This ruling dissolves a previous court order that had blocked the policy, which is now likely to be decided by the Supreme Court.
- Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao argued the policy reflects the "considered judgment of military leaders" and serves "legitimate military interests."
- Appellate Judge Cornellia Pillard, an Obama appointee, strongly dissented, describing the policy as "gratuitously demeaning," "openly hostile," and based on "blatant animus" rather than facts.
- The policy, initiated by the president and implemented by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been challenged by a lawsuit from active-duty trans service members, who argue it is discriminatory.