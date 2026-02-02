Important turning point reached in nationalisation of UK trains
- London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway, franchises of West Midlands Trains, were transferred into public ownership on Sunday.
- The nationalisation marks the halfway point in the establishment of Great British Railways, with half of all future railway journeys now operating under public control.
- The Department for Transport said that Great British Railways aims to create an integrated rail network, promising reliable, safe, and more affordable journeys for passengers.
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander welcomed the move, saying that services are now publicly owned and run with passengers' interests at heart.
- Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, praised the decision, highlighting the opportunity to improve services and create a truly integrated public transport system.
