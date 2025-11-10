Two trains crash in Slovakia leaving dozens of people hurt
- Two trains collided in Slovakia on Sunday evening, resulting in injuries to dozens of passengers.
- Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok confirmed that 11 people were hospitalised, though no fatalities were reported.
- The incident occurred in the corridor between the capital, Bratislava, and Pezinok, approximately 20 km northeast.
- Police stated that one train ran into the back of another, clarifying there was no head-on collision or derailment.
- This accident marks the second train crash in Slovakia within the last month, following a separate incident on 13 October that injured 91 people.