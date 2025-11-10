Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two trains crash in Slovakia leaving dozens of people hurt

Two trains crashed in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers
Two trains crashed in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers (Slovak Fire And Rescue Department)
  • Two trains collided in Slovakia on Sunday evening, resulting in injuries to dozens of passengers.
  • Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok confirmed that 11 people were hospitalised, though no fatalities were reported.
  • The incident occurred in the corridor between the capital, Bratislava, and Pezinok, approximately 20 km northeast.
  • Police stated that one train ran into the back of another, clarifying there was no head-on collision or derailment.
  • This accident marks the second train crash in Slovakia within the last month, following a separate incident on 13 October that injured 91 people.
