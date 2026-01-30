Passengers lose millions in train compensation due to ‘unacceptable’ claims process
- Train passengers are missing out on over £80 million annually in compensation for delayed journeys due to an "unacceptable" claims process.
- Online ticket retailer Trainline highlights that approximately one in four passengers who use independent retailers cannot access "one-click" compensation claims.
- These passengers are forced to navigate more complicated and manual procedures to receive their rightful payouts.
- Trainline has launched a petition urging the Government to enable "one-click" claims for all online ticket buyers, regardless of where they purchased their ticket.
- A survey commissioned by Trainline revealed that 29 per cent of passengers failed to claim entitled compensation last year, with many finding the process frustrating and time-consuming.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks