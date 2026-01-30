Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Passengers lose millions in train compensation due to ‘unacceptable’ claims process

Trainline has called for rail reform that "focuses on what matters" to passengers
Trainline has called for rail reform that "focuses on what matters" to passengers ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
  • Train passengers are missing out on over £80 million annually in compensation for delayed journeys due to an "unacceptable" claims process.
  • Online ticket retailer Trainline highlights that approximately one in four passengers who use independent retailers cannot access "one-click" compensation claims.
  • These passengers are forced to navigate more complicated and manual procedures to receive their rightful payouts.
  • Trainline has launched a petition urging the Government to enable "one-click" claims for all online ticket buyers, regardless of where they purchased their ticket.
  • A survey commissioned by Trainline revealed that 29 per cent of passengers failed to claim entitled compensation last year, with many finding the process frustrating and time-consuming.
