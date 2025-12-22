Trail hunting to be banned in new government crackdown
- The UK government has launched a new animal welfare strategy, hailed by Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds as the "most ambitious in a generation".
- Key proposals include a ban on electric shock collars for pets and enhanced protections against cruel breeding practices such as puppy farming.
- The strategy also outlines plans to ban trail hunting and snare traps, alongside introducing a closed hunting season for hares to safeguard wild animals.
- For farmed animals, the government intends to move away from colony cages for laying hens and pig farrowing crates, and implement more humane slaughter methods for fish.
- The RSPCA has welcomed the strategy, describing it as a significant step forward with the potential to improve the lives of millions of animals across the country.