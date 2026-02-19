Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Toy Story 5 trailer pits toys against technology

Toy Story 5 trailer
  • Pixar has released the trailer for Toy Story 5, which is scheduled for release in the U.S. on June 19.
  • The film's plot centers on Bonnie receiving a digital Lilypad tablet, leading to her traditional toys feeling neglected and exploring the theme of technology replacing classic playthings.
  • Jessie is highlighted in a more prominent role, leading the toys and confronting themes of abandonment, drawing parallels to her past experiences and Woody's initial feelings towards Buzz.
  • Fan reactions to the trailer include nostalgia for the franchise, appreciation for Jessie's expanded role, and humorous observations about the toys' wear-and-tear and the franchise's longevity.
  • The voice cast sees Tom Hanks and Tim Allen returning as Woody and Buzz, alongside Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, and Tony Hale, with Greta Lee and Conan O’Brien joining.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in