Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tower of London closed to public after damage

The Tower of London
The Tower of London (Getty/iStock)
  • Four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at the Tower of London.
  • The arrests followed reports that suspected food was thrown onto the display case containing the State Crown.
  • Metropolitan Police were called to the scene on Saturday morning after the incident.
  • The Jewel House, where the Crown Jewels are exhibited, has been closed to the public as police investigate.
  • Officers are working with City of London Police and security personnel on the ongoing inquiry.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in