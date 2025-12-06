Tower of London closed to public after damage
- Four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at the Tower of London.
- The arrests followed reports that suspected food was thrown onto the display case containing the State Crown.
- Metropolitan Police were called to the scene on Saturday morning after the incident.
- The Jewel House, where the Crown Jewels are exhibited, has been closed to the public as police investigate.
- Officers are working with City of London Police and security personnel on the ongoing inquiry.