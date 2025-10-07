Tories blame misspelling of Britain on ‘printing error’
- The Conservatives made an embarrassing spelling mistake on chocolate bars distributed at their party conference in Manchester.
- The bars featured a quote from Kemi Badenoch, 'When Labour negotiates, Britian loses', with 'Britain' misspelt.
- A Tory source attributed the mistake to a “printing error”, while many mocked the blunder.
- The conference itself is notably subdued, with reduced corporate presence and sparse attendance, suggesting a potential decline in the party's relevance.
- Recent YouGov polls indicate significant challenges for the party, with half of Conservative members believing Kemi Badenoch should not lead them into the next election, and predictions of a disastrous general election outcome.