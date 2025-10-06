Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What will the shadow chancellor announce at the Conservative Party conference today?

Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride
Shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride
  • The Conservatives are proposing a £5,000 National Insurance rebate, termed the 'first-job bonus', to assist young first-time homebuyers.
  • This scheme aims to help 600,000 people annually and will be financed by cuts to the benefits bill and preventing non-citizens from claiming welfare.
  • Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride will unveil these plans, which include £47bn in savings from welfare, foreign aid, and social housing if the party forms the next government.
  • Key measures involve £23bn from welfare reforms, a 25 per cent reduction in civil service numbers, and cutting foreign aid spending to 0.1 per cent of national income.
  • The party also intends to reduce green spending, repeal the Climate Change Act, and uphold the two-child benefit cap, despite warnings about neglecting age-related spending.
