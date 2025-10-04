Tories deny copying Farage with European Convention on Human Rights plan
- The Conservative Party announced plans to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) if they win the next general election.
- The party stated the withdrawal is necessary to curb immigration, citing the ECHR's use in preventing deportations.
- Rights groups, including Amnesty International UK and the Law Society, condemned the proposal, warning it would undermine human rights and jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement.
- Conservative Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp defended the plan as a carefully considered strategy, distinguishing it from Reform UK's approach.
- Opposition parties, Labour and Liberal Democrats, criticised the move as a politically motivated decision, poorly thought through, and damaging to the UK's international standing and citizens' rights.