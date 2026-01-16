Why the Tories are ‘fighting for survival’ as mass defection fears grow
- Senior Conservative figures are concerned about a potential wave of defections to Reform UK, following Robert Jenrick's recent move.
- An internal "defection watch list" includes 11 MPs, among them former ministers like Suella Braverman and Sir John Hayes, with fears that over 20 MPs could be considering leaving.
- The concern is heightened by Nigel Farage's call for any potential defectors to join Reform UK before the 7 May local elections.
- Kemi Badenoch, a senior Tory, strongly criticised Jenrick, accusing him of lying and wanting to "burn the Conservative Party to the ground," while Jenrick stated he has no idea if others will follow him.
- Despite denials from most MPs on the watch list, some senior Tories admit the party is in a "fight for survival" and was "blindsided" by Jenrick's departure.