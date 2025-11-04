Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientists develop new gel which could solve major global health issue

The best teeth whitening kits to try at home | IndyBest Reviews
  • Scientists from the University of Nottingham, in collaboration with international researchers, have developed a pioneering protein-based gel designed to repair and regenerate damaged tooth enamel.
  • The innovative gel works by mimicking natural enamel growth, filling holes and cracks in teeth and promoting the formation of new mineral using calcium and phosphate ions from saliva.
  • This treatment addresses a significant global health issue, as current solutions do not effectively regrow enamel, a problem affecting nearly half the world's population and incurring an estimated annual cost of $544bn.
  • Professor Alvaro Mata highlighted that the gel is safe, easy to apply, scalable, and versatile, offering potential for various dental problems linked to enamel loss and exposed dentine.
  • The technology is expected to be launched next year by the start-up company Mintech-Bio, providing a new treatment option for individuals suffering from tooth decay.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in