Scientists develop new gel which could solve major global health issue
- Scientists from the University of Nottingham, in collaboration with international researchers, have developed a pioneering protein-based gel designed to repair and regenerate damaged tooth enamel.
- The innovative gel works by mimicking natural enamel growth, filling holes and cracks in teeth and promoting the formation of new mineral using calcium and phosphate ions from saliva.
- This treatment addresses a significant global health issue, as current solutions do not effectively regrow enamel, a problem affecting nearly half the world's population and incurring an estimated annual cost of $544bn.
- Professor Alvaro Mata highlighted that the gel is safe, easy to apply, scalable, and versatile, offering potential for various dental problems linked to enamel loss and exposed dentine.
- The technology is expected to be launched next year by the start-up company Mintech-Bio, providing a new treatment option for individuals suffering from tooth decay.