Tony Blair on his inclusion in Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Sir Tony’s name was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials
Sir Tony’s name was listed alongside high-profile Trump administration officials (PA)
  • Sir Tony Blair has been appointed to Donald Trump's Gaza "Board of Peace", tasked with overseeing the territory's rebuilding and transition to a new administration.
  • Donald Trump, who chairs the board, also included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, and other leaders with experience in diplomacy and economic strategy.
  • Blair expressed his “honour” at the appointment and praised Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza as an "extraordinary achievement".
  • His inclusion on the board is considered controversial due to his divisive role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
  • The announcement follows the creation of a 15-member Palestinian committee, led by Ali Sha’ath, to manage daily affairs in Gaza after the October 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
