Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tony Blair admits he didn’t enjoy being PM – here’s why

The advice Tony Blair gives to his children
  • Tony Blair admitted in a new documentary that he did not particularly enjoy his time as prime minister, feeling the immense pressure of the role.
  • His wife, Cherie Blair, stated he was a better politician than a husband and revealed he has never bought her flowers.
  • Cherie Blair also discussed the impact of the Iraq War on their family, noting her husband's belief in the existence of weapons of mass destruction.
  • Former MI6 head Sir John Sawers described the decision to go into Iraq as a “mistake” suggesting Blair's commitment to the US alliance led to overreach.
  • Cherie Blair dismissed accusations of being a Lady Macbeth figure during her husband's premiership, stating that anyone who thinks he was her puppet misunderstands him.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in