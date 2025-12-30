UK turned down Ireland’s request for Sellafield threat intel
- Newly declassified files reveal MI5 rejected a plea from then-Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern for intelligence sharing on potential terrorist threats to the Sellafield nuclear facility.
- Mr Ahern's request to then-UK prime minister Tony Blair followed the 2004 Madrid train bombing, warning of a "transnational catastrophe" if the Cumbrian site was targeted.
- The UK declined, citing the necessity to safeguard the confidentiality of intelligence sources, with MI5 expressing concerns about who would access sensitive material.
- Instead, Mr Ahern received an assurance that the British ambassador would brief Irish officials if any threat to Sellafield was uncovered.
- Mr Ahern expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that the protection of citizens' lives and health should take priority over intelligence source protection.