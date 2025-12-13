Senior bishop hits out at ‘Christmas is cancelled’ claims ahead of Tommy Robinson rally
- The Bishop of Manchester, Right Reverend David Walker, criticised individuals for using Christmas as a "prop in a dim culture war", ahead of a carols event organised by activist Tommy Robinson.
- Dr Walker, writing for The Independent, condemned claims that Christmas is being "cancelled" and warned that populists spread division by suggesting the holiday is being taken away by "woke" elites or minorities.
- He stated that such actions reduce the profound message of Christmas – of love, peace, and goodwill – to trivial arguments about consumer product labelling.
- The intervention precedes a Whitehall event by anti-migrant campaigner Tommy Robinson, who has been promoting claims of Christmas being "cancelled" and urging supporters to "put the Christ back into Christmas".
- Other senior Church of England figures, including bishops from Southwark, Croydon, Kingston, Woolwich, and Bishop Arun Arora, also condemned the co-opting of Christian faith for exclusionary or anti-migrant rhetoric.