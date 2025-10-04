Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British Jewish leaders hit out at Israel invite for ‘thug’ Tommy Robinson

Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson take part in the Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom march and rally in central London. Picture date: Saturday September 13, 2025.
Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson take part in the Tommy Robinson-led Unite the Kingdom march and rally in central London. Picture date: Saturday September 13, 2025. (PA)
  • An Israeli minister, Amichai Chikli, has invited far-right activist Tommy Robinson to visit Israel, praising him as a "courageous leader" against radical Islam.
  • Leading British Jewish organisations, including the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council, strongly condemned the invitation, labelling Robinson a "thug" who "represents the very worst of Britain".
  • They criticised Minister Chikli for ignoring the views of the vast majority of British Jews and undermining efforts to combat extremism and foster community cohesion.
  • Former Tory cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and think tank director Sunder Katwala also denounced the invitation, citing Robinson's history of convictions and divisive rhetoric.
  • Robinson confirmed he would accept the invitation, planning to visit Jerusalem, the West Bank, and other sites, including Gaza, after his upcoming trial.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in