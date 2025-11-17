Government’s asylum reforms have a surprise supporter
- The government has announced sweeping reforms to the asylum system, described by the Home Office as the "biggest changes to the asylum system in modern times," inspired by Denmark's strict approach.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated the overhaul is necessary to fix a "broken" asylum system and unite a "divided country," insisting it is a moral duty.
- Far-right activist Tommy Robinson welcomed the proposals on social media, stating "The Overton window has been obliterated, well done patriots."
- Labour backbenchers, including Nadia Whittome, Tony Vaughan, and Stella Creasy, have criticised the plans, labelling them "dystopian," "cruel," and "performative cruelty."
- The Prime Minister's official spokesperson defended the reforms as "common sense plans to restore control and order to our borders," despite Robinson's endorsement.