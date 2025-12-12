Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bishop criticises those using Christmas as ‘prop in dim culture war’

Holly Bancroft Home Affairs Correspondent
Related: Tommy Robinson leads protesters on march around Chinatown
  • The Bishop of Manchester, Right Reverend David Walker, has criticised those politicising Christmas and spreading false claims about its cancellation.
  • His comments come ahead of a Christmas carols event in Whitehall organised by anti-migrant activist Tommy Robinson, who is urging supporters to “put the Christ back into Christmas”.
  • Dr Walker condemned the appropriation of the Christian festival as a “prop in a dim culture war” and warned against populists using it to spread division.
  • Other senior Church of England bishops have also spoken out, condemning the co-opting of Christian faith and symbols to justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric.
  • Dr Walker urged both believers and non-believers to focus on Christmas's message of peace on Earth and goodwill, rather than engaging in divisive online discourse.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in