Bishop criticises those using Christmas as ‘prop in dim culture war’
- The Bishop of Manchester, Right Reverend David Walker, has criticised those politicising Christmas and spreading false claims about its cancellation.
- His comments come ahead of a Christmas carols event in Whitehall organised by anti-migrant activist Tommy Robinson, who is urging supporters to “put the Christ back into Christmas”.
- Dr Walker condemned the appropriation of the Christian festival as a “prop in a dim culture war” and warned against populists using it to spread division.
- Other senior Church of England bishops have also spoken out, condemning the co-opting of Christian faith and symbols to justify racism and anti-migrant rhetoric.
- Dr Walker urged both believers and non-believers to focus on Christmas's message of peace on Earth and goodwill, rather than engaging in divisive online discourse.