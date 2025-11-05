Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of UK homes affected as energy supplier goes bust

Martin Lewis reveals cheapest way to pay off energy bills
  • Energy supplier Tomato Energy has ceased trading, affecting 15,300 household and 8,400 business customers.
  • Ofgem, the energy regulator, has intervened to ensure a continuous supply for all affected customers through its “supplier of last resort” safety net.
  • Customers are advised not to switch providers but to await contact from their new allocated supplier and take a meter reading.
  • Household customers' credit balances are protected, and they will continue to benefit from the energy price cap with their new supplier.
  • Tomato Energy had previously been banned from taking new customers due to £3 million in debts and faced a proposed £1.5 million fine for failing financial resilience rules.
