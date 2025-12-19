Investigation launched after young couple killed in sauna room fire
- A young couple, Masanari Matsuda and Yoko Matsuda, died in a private sauna room fire in Tokyo, Japan.
- They were found collapsed in a room at Sauna Tiger in the Akasaka district after a fire alarm outside the unit sounded.
- Police are investigating if a faulty door handle trapped them inside, as it was found broken on the floor.
- The fire alarm control panel at the facility's operation office was reportedly turned off, suggesting the sauna unit alarms may not have been working.
- The plastic cover of an emergency button in their room was found broken, indicating the couple attempted to alert staff.