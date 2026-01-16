Fire sparks chaos on Tokyo metro as major lines are closed
- A rare power outage caused widespread disruption to Tokyo's morning commute on Friday, halting services on several major rail lines.
- East Japan Railway services, including parts of the Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines, were suspended, stranding thousands of passengers.
- A fire was reported on the tracks near Tamachi station, with flames seen coming from a transformer, which contributed to the prolonged suspension.
- The disruption led to intense crowding at major stations and forced passengers to find alternative routes, though no injuries were reported.
- Authorities are investigating the connection between the power outage and the fire, with services expected to resume by 1pm local time.