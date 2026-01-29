Body found days after kayaker went missing on river
- A man in his 40s was reported missing after encountering difficulties while kayaking in the River Exe, Devon, on 24 January.
- Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and ambulance crews, launched a significant search operation near the Great Western Bridge in Tiverton.
- The man's kayak was recovered during the initial search efforts.
- On Thursday, a body was retrieved from the River Exe following the search.
- Formal identification is pending, but the family of the missing kayaker has been informed of the development.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks