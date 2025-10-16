Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Final report on Titan submersible’s implosion released

Video Player Placeholder
Haunting audio seems to capture Titan submersible implosion
  • Engineering flaws were the primary cause of the Titan submersible's implosion, which killed five people near the Titanic wreckage in June 2023.
  • The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report found OceanGate's engineering process "inadequate and resulted in the construction of a carbon fibre composite pressure vessel that contained multiple anomalies and failed to meet necessary strength and durability requirements".
  • OceanGate also failed to adequately test the Titan, and its flawed monitoring meant the company was unaware the vessel was damaged and needed to be removed from service after its 80th dive.
  • The victims included British adventurer Hamish Harding, father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush.
  • Investigators stated the Titan would likely have been found sooner had OceanGate followed standard emergency response guidance, though a rescue would not have been possible in this instance.
