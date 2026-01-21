Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Timothy Busfield released from jail ahead of child sex abuse trial

Director and actor Timothy Busfield reviews papers in court
Director and actor Timothy Busfield reviews papers in court (AJ Skuy for Fox News Digital Pool Photo via AP)
  • Actor Timothy Busfield has been released from jail pending trial on child sex abuse charges, following a judge's order in New Mexico.
  • The Emmy Award-winning actor is accused of inappropriately touching a minor on the set of The Cleaning Lady when the child was 7 and 8 years old.
  • Despite prosecutors arguing for his continued detention due to strong evidence and an alleged pattern of misconduct, the judge ruled there was no proof that conditions of release could not protect public safety.
  • Busfield, known for roles in The West Wing and Field of Dreams denies the allegations, calling them lies in a video released before his surrender.
  • His attorneys contend the allegations emerged after the children lost their roles, suggesting a retaliatory motive, and cited a Warner Bros. investigation that found the claims unfounded.
