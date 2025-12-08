Tim Westwood appears in court to deny rape and assault charges
- Former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood has denied 15 charges of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.
- Westwood, aged 68, pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
- The charges relate to alleged offences against seven women that reportedly occurred between 1983 and 2016.
- Three of the alleged indecent assault offences are said to have taken place at BBC Studios in 1996.
- Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the women for their courage in coming forward to report the allegations.