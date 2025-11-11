Tim Davie suggests BBC will be ‘thriving’ following Trump’s threat to sue
- Tim Davie, the BBC Director-General, made his first public remarks since his resignation on Sunday, stating the corporation's future would be "thriving".
- Speaking outside Broadcasting House, Mr Davie expressed pride in the BBC's journalists and pledged his support for the team.
- His comments followed a threat from Donald Trump to sue the BBC for $1 billion.
- Donald Trump's legal threat was made after the BBC reportedly selectively edited one of his speeches from 6 January 2021.
- Mr Davie did not comment directly on Donald Trump's threat to sue the corporation.