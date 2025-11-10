The scandals of Tim Davie’s time at the BBC
- Tim Davie has resigned as BBC Director-General after five years, following accusations of "serious and systemic" bias in the broadcaster's coverage.
- His departure, alongside BBC's chief executive of news Deborah Turness, comes as the BBC prepares to apologise for an edited clip of a speech by Donald Trump in a Panorama documentary.
- Davie's tenure, which began in September 2020, was marked by numerous high-profile controversies and challenges, including ongoing debates over the licence fee and competition from streaming services.
- Key scandals under his leadership included the ethical concerns surrounding Martin Bashir's Princess Diana interview, Huw Edwards' prosecution, allegations against Gregg Wallace, and impartiality rows involving Gary Lineker.
- Other significant issues included criticism over Gaza documentaries and the live broadcast of Bob Vylan's Glastonbury set, with Davie admitting "some mistakes" and taking "ultimate responsibility" for the Panorama editing.