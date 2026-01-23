Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

TikTok strikes deal to avoid US ban

Pres. Trump signs TikTok deal
  • TikTok's parent company, Bytedance, has reportedly finalized a deal to sell a majority stake in its U.S. operations to non-Chinese investors.
  • This agreement allows the popular social media app to continue operating in the United States, averting a potential ban.
  • Tech giant Oracle, Emirati investment firm MGX, and U.S. investment firm Silver Lake are reported to be the primary new owners of TikTok's U.S. operations.
  • The deal has received approval from both U.S. and Chinese officials, a White House official told NBC News.
  • U.S. user data will be in Oracle’s secure U.S. cloud environment, TikTok wrote on its website.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in